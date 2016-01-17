Saddleworth songwriter’s new single featuring a live orchestra
AFTER the success of his first single as an alias, a Saddleworth songwriter has released a new number with support from a live orchestra. Kieran…
SADDLEWORTH is now home to a state-of-the-art water treatment works following a £15 million project. After almost two years, the Greenfield facility is now able…
A PAIR of Saddleworth artists are preparing to show how they were inspired by growing up on this side of the Pennines to the other.…
THE Great War of 1914-1918 became a reality to those back home when thousands of wounded soldiers returned from the conflict, writes Peter Fox. The…
THE Chief Constable who led Greater Manchester Police out of special measures has had his contract extended by two years. Stephen Watson has led the…
SADDLEWORTH-BASED Mountain Rescue volunteers were not given time to paws when they found themselves rescuing a pooch in peril. As they sorted through kit after…
By Charlotte Hall – Local Democracy Reporter AN independent councillor plans to challenge the leadership of Oldham Council’s Labour boss. Cllr Kamran Ghafoor from The…
Firefighters will today enter their third day tackling yet another moorland fire near the A635 Holmfirth Road. Crews have been working tirelessly to tackle incidents…
FIREFIGHTERS have spent a second day making sure a moorland fire in Saddleworth is out. But the scars of the blaze can be clearly seen…
DR Kershaw’s Hospice is inviting all to join its Rose to Remember Appeal to celebrate the lives of loved ones while supporting the compassionate care…
Set sail on the Huddersfield Narrow Canal this Easter weekend Get ready for a swashbuckling family adventure this Easter as The Little Blue Boat, run…
PUPILS at a forest school have done their bit for those worrying about where their next meal may come from by raising hundreds of pounds.…
Plus size fashion is clothing and fashion designed to fit those who are traditionally larger than the standard or typical clothing sizes within the industry.…
LYDGATE will join areas across the country marking the 80th anniversary of VE Day with its own community event. The village’s old Church Hall will…
DIGGLE’S cherished Scarecrow Trail, a much-loved community fundraising event, has been marred by an act of vandalism. The trail, known for its creative and eye-catching…
Ian Cheeseman reviews director Ryan McBryde’s audacious take on The 39 Steps, which turns Hitchcock’s classic thriller into a laugh-out-loud theatrical triumph. The 39 Steps…
FILL your Sunday evenings with the sound of brass as free monthly concerts return to Delph Band Club. The popular concerts are back at the…
Veteran stage star Rosie Ashe reflects on a glittering career – from Phantom of the Opera to Mary Poppins, as she delights UK audiences once…
TWO days of dancing will kickstart Saddleworth Morris Men’s 2025 season as they pull on their clogs, bells and hats for their annual Easter Tour.…
IT will be a night of funk, soul, hip-hop and memories as music legend Huey Morgan returns to the road after 30 years with his…
For small businesses across the UK, building a strong online presence isn’t just a bonus, it’s essential. Whether you’re a local café in Cornwall, a…
A GROUND-BREAKING, fully funded ‘FreelanceHER’ programme is helping to equip women in Oldham with the skills and confidence to start their own businesses. A partnership…
OLDHAM-BASED Pearson Solicitors have been part of a landmark venture to facilitate the sale of the former Adelphi Lads Club site in Salford to pave…
AN Oldham woman has praised a local service for changing her life and giving her hope for a brighter future. Joana Teodoro, 38, experienced…
HUGELY successful retailer Housing Units has added more experience to its team with the appointment of Martin Norris. With a wealth of experience in furniture…
Advertisement feature PEOPLE in Saddleworth will have access to more expert investment advice on the doorstep. And Jade Jackson is leading the team at Becketts…
TWO SUCCESSFUL Oldham businesses can claim Saddleworth is a big reason why they are now neighbours. Accountancy firm James Scott has relocated to new premises…
A FORMER Oldham Athletic player has signed up to help the next generation of talent as Saddleworth FC celebrates its 10th anniversary. And new director…
A SADDLEWORTH cricket club has stepped up its safety commitment with extra training on using its defibrillator. The vital piece of equipment has been in…
THE world’s most famous steeplechase will capture the imagination once again on April 5 at Aintree Racecourse. As the global horse racing event approaches, there…
A SADDLEWORTH football club is celebrating success off the pitch. Well, a couple of feet away from it. For damaged dugouts at Uppermill FC have…
Images by Saddleworth Independent SADDLEWORTH’S cricketing community is in mourning following the death of legendary figure Cec Wright. The 92-year-old, who retired from Uppermill Cricket…
Images courtesy of Saddleworth Cricket Club NEW players are invited to join the successful and expanding women’s softball cricket section at Saddleworth Cricket Club as…
SADDLEWORTH rugby league royalty and one of the area’s pub owners will be running towards a huge fundraising total in the name of the legendary…
CROMPTON House Church of England School is ‘incredibly proud’ to achieve the School Mental Health Award delivered by the Carnegie Centre of Excellence for Mental…
MAHDLO Youth Zone is partnering with Oldham College to offer T Level Business Foundation students an invaluable real-world learning opportunity as part of their studies.…
A LOCAL school has struck up connections with Ukrainian students which has led to a visit from the Mayor of Lviv. Crompton House in Shaw…
A 10-YEAR-OLD boy ran a mile every day during January to help families who, like his own, have been affected by Motor Neurone Disease. Oscar…
A SECONDARY school which sits on the border with Saddleworth has been praised by inspectors for making ‘considerable improvement’ in key areas. Waterhead Academy was…
SIXTEEN students from two local colleges can start to think about their next steps after successfully securing offers from Oxbridge universities. Places at these seats…
SCHOOLS in Oldham and Tameside attended a motivational careers event on Thursday 6th February with the aim of increasing the number of students who elect…
AN ELDERLY man from Oldham will appear in court next year on trial for historic sexual offences against children in the town. Mumtaz Khan, 76,…
By Charlotte Hall – Local democracy Reporter A ‘landmark’ building in Oldham could be transformed into a hotel. The 15-storey Civic Centre tower could soon…
OVER £4 million will be spent over the next year to support Oldham residents experiencing financial hardship. The cash boost has come courtesy of the…
By Charlotte Hall, Local Democracy Reporting Service PEOPLE in Shaw have made their feelings against a ‘flood of HMOs’ as plans for one of the…
The Saddleworth Independent has teamed up with West Riding to bring you the latest on the property market in the area. To view this property…
We’ve teamed up with West Riding to bring you the latest from the property market in the area View this property online here This four…
On the market with West Riding – View this property online here This very spacious detached home in a highly sought area provides living accommodation…
A SADDLEWORTH estate agent has drawn up a strategy to make properties as attractive to buyers as possible. West Riding, based on Uppermill’s High Street,…
This property is on the market with Uppermill-based, West Riding. You can click here to view the full property Located in the sought after village of Diggle…
This property is on the market with Uppermill-based, West Riding. You can click here to view the full property Poised on the fringes of Greenfield…
A NEW NAME has emerged on the Saddleworth property scene – but it is a familiar face. West Riding is now based on Uppermill’s High…
A JUBILANT Debbie Abrahams retained her seat for Labour in Oldham East and Saddleworth with almost double as many votes as her nearest competitor. Despite…
AS THE clock ticks down towards the general election, one Saddleworth voter has made their feelings clear by vandalising a campaign sign. For a banner…
SADDLEWORTH will once again go to the polls on July 4 as the nation votes for its Prime Minister. Current incumbent Rishi Sunak called a…
THE candidates for this year’s general election have been confirmed. Voters will go to the polls in Saddleworth on July 4, with the election now…
THE FORTHCOMING general election is a chance to go back to the future for Oldham East and Saddleworth, its now former MP believes. Debbie Abrahams…
