50 years of social work uncovered in Springhead author’s latest book

FIVE decades of social work experience are laid bare in an informative and thought-provoking book by a Springhead-based author.

The second edition of ‘Critical Social Work with Children and Families: theory, context and practice’ is the fifth social work book by Dr Steve Rogowski.

Published by Bristol University’s Policy Press, it draws on Dr Rogowski’s experiences of the sector spanning 50 years, mainly in Oldham.

Dr Rogowski explained: “The book should certainly appeal to social work students and their educators as it deals with core areas of practice, not least child protection and safe-guarding.

“As well as dealing with individual problems and difficulties, it argues for a critical practice which also addresses social justice issues.”

The book is the latest in Dr Rogowski’s portfolio, which also includes titles on his passion of pike fishing.

Find out more and buy Dr Rogowski’s latest title ‘Critical Social Work with Children and Families: theory, context and practice’ online: https://bristoluniversitypress.co.uk

