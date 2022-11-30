Saddleworth Ladies Lifeboat Guild events raise vital funds for RNLI

FROM coffee mornings and a tapas evening to their popular annual quiz night, Saddleworth Ladies Lifeboat Guild is raising vital funds for the RNLI with a variety of events.

A busy month in October started with a Coffee Morning at Uppermill Methodist Church, which went very well and attracted a large number of visitors.

They enjoyed refreshments and a raffle as well as purchases souvenirs and cards and gifts from the Christmas stalls, raising £760.

Then followed a Tapas Evening at the White Lion Pub in Delph, including a meal, a raffle and fun games, with a portion of the ticket sales going to the charity.

Another coffee morning at Delph Methodist Church, with a home bake stall, souvenir and Christmas stalls and a raffle, raised further funds.

And the Guild ended its events this year with their annual popular Quiz Night on Friday, November 18 at Boarshurst Band Club in Greenfield.

The RNLI saves lives at sea around the coasts of the country. Volunteers crew members are on call 24 hours and the charity relies on donations to cover kit and training costs. Find out more: https://rnli.org

