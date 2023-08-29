A chance to learn more about Saddleworth’s history

SADDLEWORTH will play its part in a special event where people can discover more about the people, places, buildings and stories of Oldham’s history.

Oldham Histories Festival and Heritage Open Days are back from September 8 to 17.

At various historic sites and buildings across the borough, there will be everything from walks to talks where people can find out about architecture, heritage, history and more.

In Saddleworth, the museum on High Street in Uppermill will be open from 1pm to 4pm every day during the festival.

Visitors will be able to explore objects and history relating to the Saddleworth area – from a Viking ring found in Greenfield to a loom made in Dobcross.

There will be free entry on Sunday, September 10 and Sunday, September 17 when the four collection galleries will be open to all.

The galleries showcase Saddleworth people, places and landscapes, while guides will be available to answer questions and provide guided tours on request.

Refreshments will be available to purchase in the community canal-side gallery. The shop and free-to-view exhibition in the art gallery will be open as usual.

On Saturday, September 16, there will be activities from 10am to 4pm at St Thomas’s Church in Lees, which celebrates its 175th anniversary this year.

People can join a guided tour, see historical displays and explore the church’s history and monuments, including a chance to look round the churchyard.

Then, on Saturday, September 23, local writer and folklore specialist Sophie Parkes is running a workshop where attendees will learn how to create distinctive places and memorable people when writing historical fiction.

Running from 11am to 1pm at Oldham Library on Greaves Street, it’s £5 and booking is essential via Eventbrite here.

Earlier this year, Sophie released her debut novel ‘Out of Human Sight’ which delved into the notorious murders at The Moorcock Inn in Greenfield, known locally as Bills O’Jacks, in 1832.

Oldham Histories Festival and Heritage Open Days have been organised by Oldham Council.

Councillor Peter Dean, Cabinet Member for Communities and Culture, said: “There is so much history in our borough and this year’s event has a bit of everything for people to enjoy and take part in.

“This year our staff have pulled together an excellent programme of events that gives residents and visitors the chance to learn about this rich heritage, including stories that are right on their doorstep but they may not have known about.

“Our borough has been the home to some extraordinary people, places and buildings over the years, and this festival is a great chance to find out about them.”

For more information about all the events and booking details, visit https://www.oldham.gov.uk/histories_festival

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

