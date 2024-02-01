A Guide to Saddleworth Museum & Gallery

SADDLEWORTH Museum & Gallery, nestled in the picturesque village of Uppermill, stands as a testament to preserving and celebrating the rich heritage of Saddleworth.

This guide takes you through the experience of exploring this hidden gem, covering everything from how to get there, upcoming events, unique activities, and a sneak peek into the world of art exhibitions.

Getting to the Gallery

Saddleworth Museum & Gallery is conveniently located in the heart of Uppermill – Number 23, High Street, making it easily accessible for visitors.

If you’re coming by car, Saddleworth Museum & Gallery is conveniently accessible via the A670. If arriving from the M62, exit at junction 20 (from the west) or junction 22 (from the east).

If you’re coming by train, Greenfield station is just over half a mile away on the Manchester to Huddersfield line. The nearest train stop, Oldham Mumps, is about 6 miles away on the Oldham and Rochdale line.

For those opting for public transport, Uppermill is well-connected with regular bus services. The journey itself is a scenic delight, as you traverse through the charming landscapes that characterize the Saddleworth region.

Events and Activities

The events calendar caters to diverse interests, ensuring there’s something for everyone, from families to history enthusiasts who are interested in Saddleworth’s historical society.

Here are some notable events:

#1. Bygone Saddleworth

This event captures the essence of revisiting old photographs from the Civic Trust Photograph Collection. The event allows visitors to fill in a form to request a print. The event takes place in the beginning of January.

#2. Coffee Morning at Saddleworth Museum

This event involves buying a pot of coffee for £2.50 or a pot of tea with a biscuit or toasted teacake. According to the Museum, “There is a raffle (£1), and the 200+ Club draw is usually held at around 11.30.” This event is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, February 14, 2024.

#3. 200+ Club monthly lottery draw

The Museum tagged this as the sixth draw of their annual lottery schedule. morning. The event will be held in Saddleworth Museum and Gallery Saddleworth Museum and Gallery, on Wednesday, February 14, 2024 @ 11:30 am

#4. A retrospective exhibition by the family of artworks by John Sutcliffe

From Saturday, February 17, 2024, to March 17, 2024, Saddleworth Museum and Gallery Saddleworth will exhibit John Sutcliffe’s artworks at the gallery as a tribute to him on the centenary of his birth.

#5. Coffee Morning at Saddleworth Museum

In March, Saddleworth Museum will host another edition of the Saddleworth Museum Coffee Morning. This event will be on Wednesday, March 13, 2024, from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm

#6. 200+ Club monthly lottery draw

On Wednesday, March 13, 2024, by 11:30 am, Saddleworth Museum will have the seventh draw of the annual lottery schedule.

Monthly Lottery Scheme

As a unique initiative, Saddleworth Museum & Gallery runs a Monthly Lottery Scheme to support its ongoing conservation and educational efforts.

By participating, not only do you stand a chance to win exciting prizes, but you also contribute to the preservation of local history. It’s a win-win situation for both the museum and its patrons.

Predicting the winning numbers and the anticipation as the draw unfolds is an experience in itself. Thanks to modern technology, you can now play the Irish Lotto on your mobile device.

Art Exhibitions

For art enthusiasts, Saddleworth Museum & Gallery is a haven of creativity. Rotating art exhibitions showcase a diverse range of styles and mediums, providing a platform for local and national artists.

Whether you appreciate traditional paintings, contemporary sculptures, or avant-garde installations, the gallery has something to captivate your artistic sensibilities.

Are you planning a visit in the next six months? Keep an eye out for upcoming exhibitions that promise to be both thought-provoking and visually stunning.

From Thursday 11th January to Sunday 11th February 2024, explore ‘Bygone Saddleworth,’ an exhibition featuring our Saddleworth Civic Trust old photograph collection. The Trust aims to enhance local life by promoting architecture, conservation, and community awareness.

The gallery constantly refreshes its displays, ensuring each visit offers a new and enriching experience.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

