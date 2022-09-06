A roaring success? Lion in line for brewery catch

A DELPH pub is in the running to win a coveted in-house brewery award as recognition for community engagement.

Confirmation of The White Lion’s nomination for Blackburn-based Thwaites’ ‘community champion’ accolade quickly went down well with customers.

“Brilliant news, good luck for the final,” said one social media engagement. “Congratulations to Alan and his team,” posted another.

“Yes, I’m coming to support in the next round; let’s book a coach,” suggested a third person.

The overall award will be confirmed at a special function in Cumbria on November 28.

“I didn’t know anything about it until the area manager turned up and told me the news,” said landlord Alan Warrior. “It was a nice surprise.”

Alan and The White Lion rallied round to village needs at the height of the Covid pandemic, helping form and co-ordinate the Carry On Delph support group. He also started a foodbank from the pub and regularly linked up with Oldham Foodbank.

When lockdown lifted, Alan organised a succession of food themed nights, raising more than £10,000 for good causes, locally and internationally.

Money from a tapas night supported a Sherpas’ charity in Nepal while Delph Youth Band, Oldham Mountain Rescue Team and the North West Air Ambulance have also previously benefited.

The charity evenings will resume in October with the Royal National Lifeboat Institution chosen as the next beneficiary.

Thwaites hadn’t confirmed which pubs will be the White Lion’s competition when the Independent went to press.

