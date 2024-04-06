A rose to remember your loved ones

A LOCAL hospice is giving the community the opportunity to dedicate a pink metal rose to their loved ones.

Steve Gallagher has been supporting Dr Kershaw’s Hospice since his sister Debby received care at the hospice, before she died on April 13 last year.

She was just 57 years old and, as well as Steve, left behind a husband, three children, nine grandchildren and two sisters.

Steve asked friends and family to join him on the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge last summer. More than 40 people joined Steve to be part of ‘Debby’s Heroes’ as an incredible £2,638 was raised.

To show further support to Dr Kershaw’s, Steve’s family have dedicated three pink roses in Debby’s memory following the launch of the hospice’s Rose to Remember campaign.

“Debby was my best friend and we loved spending time together, we had such a laugh,” said Steve.

“In February last year, it was a huge shock when Debby was diagnosed with bowel cancer.

“By the time she received her diagnosis, the cancer had already spread and just a few short weeks later she was receiving care at home from the Macmillan team. Debby knew about Dr Kershaw’s and knew she wanted to go there for her last days.

“From the minute she arrived at the hospice, it was like Debby had come home, she put her slippers on, felt comfortable there and was ready. Everything about the hospice was just incredible, Debby was immaculate and so well looked after.

“Debby was only in the Hospice for 36 hours but it meant the world to us that she spent her last hours in such a wonderful place.

“Rose to Remember gives us a fond reminder of everything good, of all the positives, the roses let us know that Debby isn’t suffering now and they are part of our healing as a family. One rose will stay with Debby at her grave, the other with my mum and the last with me.”

Steve and his family are encouraging others to support Dr Kershaw’s Rose to Remember, with dedications enabling more patients and their families to receive specialist care and support from the hospice.

“If you can support Rose to Remember and remember your loved ones then please do,” he added.

“Money comes and goes but people will always remember how their loved ones were looked after. My rose supports the Hospice and future patients as well as keeping Debby’s memory alive.”

To find out more or to order a Rose to Remember, visit www.drkh.org.uk/rosetoremember or contact the hospice’s Fundraising Team by calling 0161 624 9984 or emailing fundraising@drkh.org.uk

