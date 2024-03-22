Accident repair centre becomes patron of local charity

A LOCAL youth charity has welcomed a new patron to help maintain and improve its services.

Fix Auto Manchester East, experts in car body and collision repairs for all types of vehicles, has become the newest financial backer of Mahdlo Youth Zone.

“Everyone at Fix Auto Manchester East is delighted and proud to become patrons of Mahdlo and help to support the fantastic work that they do with Oldham’s young people,” said James Gore, the firm’s Managing Director.

First opened in 2012, Mahdlo Youth Zone is open seven days a week and provides an array of activities and services in support of young people aged eight to 19 years old, and up to 25 for those with a disability.

It’s aiming to raise £1.6 million this year, an increase of £200,000 on last year, as it aspires to reach approximately 3,600 young people across the borough.

Lucy Lees, Mahdlo’s CEO, said: “My deepest gratitude to Fix Auto Manchester East for their generous support and commitment as a Silver Patron.

“Our partnership empowers us to make a meaningful difference in the lives of Oldham’s young people, fostering a brighter tomorrow for our community.”

Fix Auto Manchester was a finalist in the Business of the Year (£1 million to £5 million) category at last year’s Oldham Business Awards.

Mahdlo Youth Zone is currently in the midst of a fundraising campaign to support its ‘Give and Take’ initiative, hoping to raise £25,000 by the end of March.

As the Independent reported recently, national placemaker Muse – which is currently working with Oldham Council on town centre regeneration and offering working placements to Oldham College students – and family-owned brewers JW Lees are both pledging to boost the total of £50,000.

Michelle Gibbons, Mahdlo’s Corporate Partnerships and Engagement Fundraiser, said: “As the cost of living continues to impact on the nation, and with many families in Oldham feeling the pinch, support from the business community helps us to reduce some of the pressures our members and their families are experiencing.

“Almost 75 per cent of Mahdlo members come from the most deprived areas of the borough, which is in the top 10 per cent of the most deprived areas in the country, so every penny of the donations we receive is going to those who need it the most.”

