Acclaimed orchestra inspire young Saddleworth musicians

AN esteemed symphony orchestra has been inspiring talented young musicians from across Saddleworth.

Four schools have been involved in an ‘adopt-a-player’ scheme led by the Hallé Orchestra, from which a musician visited to deliver weekly workshops where pupils composed their own music based on ideas and themes from Stravinsky’s ballet music ‘The Firebird’.

Andy Maher, who plays the French Horn, led sessions at Saddleworth School, while violinist Liz Rossi went to Diggle Primary, Oboe player Jinny Shaw was at Dobcross Primary and Chris Emerson, who plays the Viola, was situated at Greenfield Primary.

Much to their excitement, all participating pupils were also invited to see and hear the Hallé perform a varied programme of music live at the orchestra’s home at the Bridgewater Hall in Manchester.

Before the concert, Year 7 and 8 musicians from Saddleworth School were treated to a talk by Hallé tuba player Ewan Easton MBE, who discussed the role of musicians in orchestras and bands and answered questions from the youngsters.

The scheme then culminated in a cultural and creative evening of music making at Saddleworth School featuring 100 musicians from all four schools involved under the age of 13.

In front of a large audience of family members and friends, each school performed a small section of the larger-scale piece of music that was stitched together with interludes featuring the Hallé Orchestra quartet.

A spokesperson for Saddleworth School said: “A special thank you to Oldham Music Service, Greater Manchester Music Hub; Liz Rossi, Jinny Shaw, Chris Emerson & Andy Maher of the Hallé Orchestra and Halle Connect – the Halle Orchestra’s education team, and the superb staff at Dobcross Primary School, Diggle Primary School and Greenfield Primary School who all made this fantastic opportunity a reality.

“A hugely worthwhile music education scheme that will inspire future generations of musicians in the Saddleworth community and beyond – BRAVO to everyone involved!”

