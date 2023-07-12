Action-packed golf day to raise funds for Dr Kershaw’s Hospice

DR KERSHAW’s Hospice has launched its popular action-packed day of golf to raise vital funds for patient care.

The Dr Kershaw’s Cup event on Friday, September 15 (8.30am-6pm) will enable golf enthusiasts to enjoy the course at Crompton and Royton Golf Club as well as fundraise for the Royton-based Hospice and make a real difference to patients and families across the borough.

Eleanor Sloan, Dr Kershaw’s Fundraising Events Lead, said: “We are absolutely delighted to announce the return of our Dr Kershaw’s Golf Day, which offers an alternative way for people to come together and support their local hospice.

“We can’t wait for the day and hope to see as many teams as possible taking part, all with the chance of lifting the Dr Kershaw’s Cup 2023.”

Those who sign up for the Golf Day will play 18 holes of competitive golf on the course, which measures 6,208 yards (par 70 with SSS 71) for men and 5,450 yards (par 72) for ladies.

The Hospice is looking for 4-Ball teams to take part, with the cost of a team priced at £200, which includes 18 holes of golf, golf challenges, a breakfast sandwich and hot drink on arrival and a presentation and buffet to complete the day (players do not need to change for dinner but will be required to change their footwear.)

The half-way house will also be open on the day, with refreshments available in lieu of a donation to Dr Kershaw’s, plus the awards presentation will include a raffle in aid of the Hospice and a cash bar.

Last year’s event saw more than 22 teams compete to be crowned the Dr Kershaw’s Cup Champions.

Darren Mayers, captain of the winning team, said: “We were over the moon to win because we never expected it.

“We found the day to be very well run and it felt good to be doing something we all enjoy for a cause we all support. I would definitely encourage others to take part in the next Dr Kershaw’s Golf Day.”

The Hospice is also looking for hole sponsors. Hole sponsorship is £50 per hole and your logo will be in a prime position for each player to view as they play the course. For more information, email fundraising@drkh.org.uk or call 0161 624 9984.

To find out more or to register for the Golf Day visit www.drkh.org.uk/golfday or contact the Hospice’s Fundraising Team on 0161 624 9984 or fundraising@drkh.org.uk

* Dr Kershaw’s Hospice provides free, specialist, end-of-life and palliative care for adults with life-limiting illnesses in Oldham and its surrounding areas in a peaceful and homely environment. Find out more online: drkershawshospice.org.uk

