Adam’s hat-trick for Greenfield is in vain

WELL-KNOWN local player Adam Robinson, who celebrates his 40th birthday this year, had achieved a cricketing first in his long career.

Greenfield’s captain claimed his first-ever hat-trick on the opening day of the season against Egerton in the premier division of the Greater Manchester Cricket League.

Robinson, a left arm seam bowler, ripped through Egerton’s early order with his three wickets in three balls to leave the Bolton side 36-3.

He was not finished, however, and finished with figures of 6-34 as Egerton were bowled out for 169.

Sadly, it was all in vain as Greenfield’s batting collapsed as they were bowled out for 122 as they finished empty handed.

“It was nice from a personal point of view but annoying we didn’t get over the line and win the game because that ought to have been our focus and we let them off the hook,” explained Mossley-based Robinson.

Robinson, who added his father David also claimed a hat-trick in his playing days, added: “I have taken two wickets in two balls a couple of times, but never made it three.

“Ironically in pre-season it didn’t feel right when I was running in to bowl, so I tweaked things and it all clicked together on the day.”

Robinson, whose best-ever haul is seven wickets in one match for Milnrow against Heywood, added it had been challenging preparing for the new season due to lockdown restrictions.

“We did very little training and we were only allowed outdoors a couple of weeks before the start of the season and I was bowling into the nets which were empty,” he continued.

Sadly, Robinson sustained a groin injury in the opening-day defeat and has barely bowled since.

Robinson, who works as a sales manager for a polymer manufacturing company, began his playing days as a junior at Greenfield.

He spent a decade at Barkisland in the Huddersfield League and had spells at Milnrow and Uppermill, who he helped win the Saddleworth League title, before returning to Greenfield six years ago, succeeding Chris Gill as captain for the 2021 season.

Dad David played for Uppermill, Delph and Lascelles Hall and his hat-trick ball is proudly displayed on the mantelpiece at his home.

“I managed to get the match ball and am thinking of doing something similar with it,” he said.

Robinson is enjoying captaincy and continuing the club’s policy of blooding young players in their four adult teams.

“We take a lot of pride in bringing through young players, something the club has done for many years,” he said.

• JOE Aston scored his first half century for the first team aged 14. His 51 helped Greenfield achieve their first league win of the season against Moorside.

The Dobcross based Aston, grandson of Manchester United legend John, hit his first hundred aged 12 for the Oldham district Under-13 team against Bury, finishing 101 not out.

Aston, a pupil at Saddleworth School, was also opening the batting in Greenfield’s second team in the GMCL aged 12.

• WILL Jackson, aged 12, scored his first half century in senior cricket for Greenfield in a third-team match against Westhoughton, finishing unbeaten on 56.

