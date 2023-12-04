Advent Hunt brings festive fun to Lees and Grotton

BUSINESSES across Lees and Grotton are bringing Christmas cheer by decorating their windows with festive displays – and you could win a prize for finding them all.

The Advent Hunt, organised by LSG Business Hub, sees 27 businesses in the two villages deck their windows with advent-themed displays.

Pick up your entry form from Lees Library, find the advent theme each business has chosen and write it next to their name.

When you have found as many as you can, hand in your entry form to Lees Library by 12noon on Saturday, December 16. Goodies to be won!

LSG Business Hub runs a series of projects, events and competitions across Lees, Springhead and Grotton to help locals of all ages. Find out more on their Facebook page: www.facebook.com/lsgbusinesshub

