Aldermans Ascent fell race returns to raise funds for Saddleworth Rangers

PULL on your trainers and tackle Saddleworth’s scenic hills as the Alderman’s Ascent fell race returns this summer.

The event on Saturday, July 17, now in its fifth year, is raising funds for Saddleworth Rangers Rugby Club youth teams as well as offering runners a classic fell race route.

It will also be included in the Fell Runners Association 2021 English Championship Races and is a selection race for the England World Mountain Running team.

Runners will take on the 8.5k race with over 400m of climbing, visiting the iconic ‘Pots and Pans’ monument before heading out to Shaw Rocks (highest point) before turning back towards Alderman’s Hill.

A long, technical downhill rewards runners with another long uphill battle to the shoulder of Alderman’s Hill and then it’s a run back to the finish.

The entry fee is £11.20 and entries must be submitted online through www.sientries.co.uk by Sunday, July 11.

Registration on the day is at Rangers Clubhouse, on Shaw Hall Bank Road in Greenfield, from 9am.

The women’s race starts at 11am on Churchill Playing Fields (10 mins walk from the club house) followed by the men’s race at 1pm at the same place.

There will be a presentation at the clubhouse at 2.30pm and there will be food stalls and the bar open.

A Saddleworth Rangers rugby match is planned from 4pm at the club followed by live music in the evening so you can make a full day of it!

Official parking will be at Well-i-hole Farm Campsite (Greenfield, Oldham OL3 7HY). Parking only on the day (small charge so car share as much as possible). No parking at the club and we would discourage street parking in the village.

Unable to run? Then why not volunteer to be a marshal? Email craggrunner@hotmail.com to find out more.

For more information about the race, visit: www.craggrunner.com

