All cue’d up for new season

THE new Saddleworth Charity Pool League season is underway with two new teams and three new venues.

The two teams at Diggle The Gate have relocated to Diggle Band Club, one of the Lees Angel sides has moved to Lees The Venue alongside new team Lees The Venue A, and finally a new one has started at Shawside (formerly Tara Leisure).



On the table, the two promoted teams from last year, Delph Cricket and Mossley Butchers have started well alongside last year’s winners Hare & Hounds A.

In division two, Shawside have got off to a flier and are being kept company with Mossley Blazing Rag who seem to have got over their relegation with a strong start.

The first round of the cup saw some interesting derby matches.

The Venue A beat The Venue B and Butchers defeated the Blazing Rag in the Mossley derby while Top House overcame Springhead Cricket Club in their local match.

In other matches, Band Club B lost to Hare & Hounds A, Delph CC beat Band Club B, Granby lost to Shawside, Oddfellows beat Railway, and Hare & Hounds B won against Church Inn.

The winners carry on in the team knockout while the losers are entered into the Second Chance Cup.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

