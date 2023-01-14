Lifestyle

All welcome to join Dovestone WI for a busy 2023

Gemma Carter January 14, 2023 No Comments

2022 was a busy year for Dovestone WI with interesting speakers, walks, meals and trips out, theatre visits and craft activities,culminating with the Dovestone WI Christmas Markets at Saddleworth Rangers which raisied funds for Oldham Mountain Rescue Team.

On  Wednesday 25th January, the first meeting of Dovestone WI will take place where attendees can participate in the annual quiz.

The walking group, formed in 2022, has proved a great success with lovely walks which always includes lunch or coffee and cake.   This year there will be one organised walk per month. Details posted on the website: https://www.dovestonewi.com/

Dovestone WI members at the Christmas Markets

Our Monday Meet Up takes place on the 1st Monday of each month at the Vale, Mossley.  The Book Club meet between 7pm-8pm followed by The  Dovestone Divas, the informal  Singing Group  from 8pm-9pm or  you can just come along for a chat, a cuppa and cake.

There is a £2 entrance charge for all with unlimited tea,coffee and cake  There is also a small charge for craft materials.    

Dovestone WI walking group

The monthly Members’ meeting takes place on the last Wednesday of each month in the Wimberry Suite at The Royal George Manchester Road,Greenfield at 7.30 pm with registration from 7 pm.

Guests  and new members from all areas are very welcome.  It is a £1 per meeting for members and £3 for guests.

Further information on all  events,crafts,speakers and planned outings can be found on facebook, Instagram @Dovestone_wi  and website www.dovestonewi.com

