Amazing achievements as The Hathershaw College students overcome individual and group challenges

STUDENTS at The Hathershaw College have overcome individual and group challenges to gain ‘amazing achievements’ in their GCSEs and BTECs.

The college’s results continue to show year on year improvement, with an impressive number of students having secured the highest grades of 7, 8 and 9.

As a year group, students have attained success during a period in which they had to show great strength through lockdowns, school closures and missed schooling.

Individuals also deserve recognition for their own achievements, including Emma Palmer who achieved her results while becoming a carer for her grandmother.

Rhys Williams has remained consistent throughout a very difficult year, losing two beloved family members but never complaining and remaining polite and well mannered.

Hafsa Shahnaz, Senior Ambassador, has overcome numerous stays in hospital and has shown resilience and courage managing her workload.

Following a second year of cancelled exams, qualifications were awarded through a process of teacher assessed grades, moderated internally and then awarded by the exam boards.

The government is not publishing performance data for any schools or colleges this year due to the varying impact of the pandemic.

Students achieved results in English, Maths and Science and the college is also proud to offer an increasingly diverse curriculum with subjects like Business Studies and Psychology as well as vocational subjects such as Sport and Health and Social Care.

As in previous years, the vast majority of students will now progress to the college’s trust partner Oldham Sixth Form College (OSFC) or a wide range of other exciting destinations and futures.

Mark Giles, Principal, said: “I am delighted for the students. They have been through so much over the last two years, losing a member of their year group in a tragic accident and then experiencing the disruption caused by the pandemic.

“Despite this, they have remained a fantastic cohort.

“I also want to acknowledge the huge role played by teachers who have risen to the challenge of remote education and for the extra marking they have done of assessments to help determine GCSE and BTEC grades.

“In addition, the pastoral needs of the young people have been well served by a number of non-teaching colleagues. As always, it has been a real team effort.

“I wish all of our students well and look forward to hearing of the future accomplishments.”

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

