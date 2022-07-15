Amber’s pitched into the Great Britain team

GREENFIELD girl Amber Frost has been selected to represent Great Britain Under-15s at fastpitch softball for this month’s European Championships in Holland.

And looking ahead, the Saddleworth school student has her sights set on Los Angeles in 2028 when it becomes an Olympic Games sport.

Great Britain is hoping for a top-five finish in Enschede and contribute to British Softball’s LA28 Pathway, the programme aimed at seeing British Softball earn a medal in 2028 when it becomes an Olympic sport.

It has been a remarkable rise for the Saddleworth School student who only took up the sport shortly before her 14th birthday.

But the success comes at a cost with 15-year-old Amber receiving no funding.

“The trip is costing £1,870 and that doesn’t include travel and which we also have to find the money for,” explained mum Mandy who held a stall at Greenfield St Mary’s summer fete which raised almost £300.

“Softball, unfortunately, is not funded, so we are also after any raffle prizes, to help support this journey, if anyone would like to donate.”

Amber, who is also part of the Great Britain Ladies Extended Winter Roster, stars for various teams from far and wide.

The lack of fastpitch softball teams in the North means Amber has to travel to Farnham Park, London, every other weekend during the summer to play for Free Agents in the Great Britain Fastball League’s diamond series.

Amber also plays slowpitch softball for the Bats in the Manchester League every Tuesday at Parrs Wood.

She also turns out for the Manchester men’s baseball team at Wythenshawe on Sundays and trains every Thursday with them and plays baseball for Sheffield Bruins women every three weeks.

Amber also represents tournament teams including Thames Valley in the London softball tournaments and for Mossley Mayhem Freeze, Yorkshire Dales, Bandidos and Bats in the North.

She played indoor softball for the Enforces throughout the winter season in Manchester every Tuesday.

Throughout the winter, Amber attended the softball/baseball academy every other weekend up and down the country.

It is costly with petrol prices at record highs and Mandy saying the family clocks up 24,000 miles each year with Amber’s travels.

Amber, who also went to Greenfield St Mary’s Primary, has previously featured in the Independent for her ju-jitsu exploits.

A member of Saddleworth Ju-Jitsu Club, Amber was a junior black belt holder aged 12, and she also coaches the sport.

Amber is also a trampolinist, a sport she also coaches. She also used to play netball and hockey.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

