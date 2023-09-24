Animal lover from Lees fulfils childhood dream

AN ANIMAL lover from Lees has fulfilled a childhood dream of being a zookeeper.

Stephen Exton, 58, who works as a District Nurse, has always dreamed of working with animals ever since he was 15 when he applied for a role at Chester Zoo.

His friends and family nominated Stephen for the Mayor of Oldham’s Truly Wished project, which is Councillor Zahid Chauhan’s efforts in making wishes come true for local people during his Mayoral year.

Stephen – who lives with his wife Michaela – was put forward in recognition of his dedicated support and involvement as a local Cubs, Scouts and Beevers Leader for the last 40 years.

The community leader – who has been known to dress up as Father Christmas during the festive season – has also helped to organise the annual Whit Friday Band Contest in Lees and events at Leesfield Primary School.

After his nomination proved successful, Stephen was recently surprised with a ‘Keeper for the Day’ experience at Blackpool Zoo.

He will now support zoo staff in caring for some of the world’s most treasured animals, as well as helping to prepare and deliver treats for wildlife including monkeys, penguins and tigers.

The Mayor gave a presentation to Stephen in front of applauding local families during a weekly Beevers gathering at St Edwards Church.

“I’m very honoured to receive this from the Mayor, I cannot believe it,” Stephen reacted.

“I don’t do what I do for awards or any plaudits. I do it because I enjoy it but I’m truly overwhelmed. I’ve always had a strong love for animals and, since the age of four, I’ve always had dogs, cats and fish.

“I’ve loved visiting the zoo too, so I’m really looking forward to this, especially seeing the elephants.”

Stephen, also known as ‘Ecky’, has played a big role in the lives of many children and young people, including the now District Commissioner of Oldham’s Scouts, Chris Hadfield, who he led many years ago.

In a short speech, Chris said: “Stephen’s been there not only for my family but everyone’s family over the years. He’s had a massive influence in the way that I behave to others, and the way that made me into the man I am today.

“I can’t express my gratitude to Stephen and he’s definitely the first person who I looked to pick to become my right-hand man as we move forward with transforming scouting.

“I couldn’t think of anyone better and I’m sure he’s going to do us proud again.”

The Mayor of Oldham also paid tribute to Stephen’s work after paying him a surprise visit.

“Oldham is full of inspirational people like Stephen and I am delighted, through my Mayoral Committee, to have granted his wish of becoming a zookeeper for the day,” Cllr Chauhan said.

“It was wonderful to see the happiness in his eyes, and he is so deserving of this after many years of devotion to his local community and the children of our borough.

“This is what Truly Wished is all about – giving something back to our residents – and I hope this inspires others to come forward too so we can bring even more joy to the people of our borough.”

For more information about Truly Wished and making a nomination, visit www.trulywished.org. Nominations are open until March 1, 2024 and individuals can only nominate a person once.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

