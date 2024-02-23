ANOTHER attempt to build home in Lydgate

A CONTROVERSIAL application to build on an area of Lydgate land is back on the agenda for a FOURTH time.

And as one opponent put it: “Here we go again.”

Simon Leigh has once again lodged an application with Oldham Council to build a house at Stockport Road, and install a dropped kerb, after previous attempts were refused and turned down after an appeal to the Planning Inspectorate.

This two-storey structure, next to an existing property, will be ‘built out of contextual materials, and to a style which is respectful or contextual to the historic buildings in the Lydgate Conservation Area and to the two listed buildings near to the site.’

And documents backing this application state it will not adversely impact nearby listed buildings, St Anne’s Church and The White Hart.

They say: “The proposed development will have a negligible magnitude of change to the setting of the church as the work constitutes slight changes to setting that hardly affects it.

“As the proposed new dwellings will not affect significant views of the church, and as the church is set back within the churchyard, it is assessed that the proposed development will have a neutral impact.”

On the White Hart, they add: “The proposed development will not have any impact on how the structure is experienced.

“In addition, the significant views of the public house will not be affected.

“Therefore, the proposed development will have a negligible magnitude of change to the listed buildings as the development can be characterised as slight changes to setting that hardly affects it.”

On the Lydgate Conservation Area as a whole, the statement says: “The views into and out of the conservation area will not be adversely impacted.

“The proposed heights, materials and building forms are appropriate for the setting. The magnitude of impact is considered to be negligible – slight changes to setting that hardly affects it.”

The house would be located at the northernmost end of the plot, at its lowest point, and has been designed to preserve the openness alongside the boundary of the conservation area and church, as well as the views from the White Hart to the west.

The 51-page document for it states: “The new dwelling will not be prominent, dominant or conspicuous within the settings of the heritage assets.

“The proposals will neither erode the character of the site and its surroundings nor their setting.”

The Stockport Road land has been the centre of planning concerns for several years, with the original application to build three properties.

That was rejected by Oldham Council and then the Planning Inspectorate – then a bid to build one property was turned down last summer.

The authority said: “The proposed development constitutes inappropriate development in the Green Belt and in the absence of very special circumstances which would outweigh the harm caused by reason of inappropriateness.

“The proposed development by virtue of its height would cause harm to the local character of the area by detracting from the quality of the townscape or landscape.”

Now the applicant has come back again with a revised attempt.

Oldham Council’s planning committee will decide whether to grant or refuse permission.

