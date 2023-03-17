Another eggs-cellent idea from fundraiser Sally

A LEES woman admits the number of Easter eggs in her house as she collects for local schools, hospitals and groups is a ‘bit of a sore subject.’

But Sally Maher wants more.

Charity really does begin at home as she is currently in the fifth year of making sure people get a sweet treat under the tag of Oldham School Gift Fundraising.

Last year saw her hand over about 5,700 eggs and this year is proving just as popular.

Sally has also set up a community wardrobe, as well as organising other things like toy collections.

She said: “The number of eggs is a bit of a sore subject in our house at the moment – we’ve got 820!

“But I want it to be inundated with them.

“This year, we’re collecting for local primary schools, children in hospital and Oldham Young Carers. I also donate to the child/adolescent mental health unit in Bury, Dr Kershaw’s hospice, as they give them out to patient and their families, and Ronald McDonald House.

“I’m doing them firstly in the surrounding community – Springhead and Lees – but also Derker and Moorside. Some schools in Uppermill are collecting for me.

“And I’m trying to get to schools where children and families are likely to be more vulnerable.

“I start with the surrounding area to me, as there’s only my friend Jean and I who do it.

“I’m very lucky that because of the community wardrobe I have contacts at schools and I can do Moorside and Derker.

“They know me so they know I can’t run around like the proverbial, so they come up pick them up.

“Holy Cross in Derker have collected theirs and we’ve done a couple of drop offs at Hey with Zion. We’re halfway through St Hugh’s in Lees and I help a couple of local play groups too.

“Oakdene Care Home in Lees gets them too and on Good Friday, I’ll be going to Royal Oldham Hospital children’s ward to drop eggs off.

“Ronald McDonald House pick them up, along with the mental health unit in Bury.

“At the moment the intention is to deliver to schools and playgroups in Lees, Derker and Springhead. Keep it local then I start going outwards.”

Drop-off points are dotted through the area, including Lees Library, Diggle Hotel, Delph Post Office, Waterhead Rugby League Club, Springhead FC, One Stop shops in Moorside and on Lees Road and Grotton One hair salon.

But there is a cut-off point people need to make donations by as Sally looks to set up formally as a charity.

She added: “People say, ‘we’ll collect for you.’ Bring them.

“Schools shut on March 30 and volunteers will either drop them off or come to my house.

“Local businesses sponsor me every year and people can also make donations.

“I’m not yet registered as a charity but I’m in the process of doing it.”

Sally’s work has even inspired her to show off her poetic side, as she wrote:

There was an old woman who lived in a shoe

She wanted that many Easter eggs she didn’t know what to do

So she started writing a list

It took a while

All she wanted to do was make the kids off Oldham smile

It’s only an Easter Egg some would say

But an Easter egg to a child who wouldn’t get one it could make their day

So she put up a poster she asked at the shops

The Saddleworth Independent came up tops

The support she is given it’s makes her day

So come on everyone send your Easter Eggs over my way

Donations to Sally’s fundraising do not necessarily have to be in Easter egg form. Cash is also accepted and everyone will get a receipt as like she says: “Only I can take money as I’m acting with a charitable status, even though I’m not registered as one yet.”

*ANYONE looking to donate – either an egg or money – can either drop one off at a point or contact Sally on 07759 139930 or via sallymaher73@icloud.com.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

