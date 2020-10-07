Appeal launched after woman dies following collision on Lees Road

A WOMAN who was seriously injured following a collision in Oldham has sadly died.

At around 2.40am on Sunday 20 September 2020, police were called to Lees Road following reports that a person was lying in the road.

Officers attended and a woman in her 30s was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where she sadly died on Tuesday 6 October 2020.

A 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He has since been released under investigation.

An investigation is underway and police are appealing for information.

Sergeant Darren Hancock, of GMP’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Firstly, I would like to say that our thoughts have remained with the victim’s loved ones throughout what has been a devastating time for them.

“Our enquiries are ongoing so I would like to use this opportunity to re-appeal to anyone with information or dash cam footage who has not already contacted us to do so as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 0161 856 4741 quoting 479 of 20/09/20 or the independent charity – Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

