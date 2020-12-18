Breaking News Featured News

Application for judicial review into Knowls Lane development is dismissed

Aimee Belmore December 18, 2020 No Comments

AN application for judicial review into planning permission for up to 265 homes, associated works and a new link road at Knowls Lane, Springhead, has been dismissed.

The case was brought by forward by Steven Hewitt on behalf of Save Our Valleys against Oldham Council in relation to the application submitted by Russell Homes which the council’s planning committee approved.

Save Our Valleys group and supporters objected to the application

Mr Justice Julian Knowles heard the case on July 28, with the claim brought on four grounds.

Handing down his judgement on December 18, he rejected all four grounds of challenge and so the application for judicial review is dismissed.

A full report and reaction will follow.

The site off Knowls Lane, Springhead

