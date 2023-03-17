Applications for £100 street party grants now live

PLANS to celebrate the King’s Coronation are getting a boost as the Council launches grants to fund street parties during the May bank holiday weekend.

Applications are now being accepted for £100 grants to be put towards community street parties, with 100 grants available – being awarded on a first come, first served basis.

Before applying, residents should arrange a street meeting or group chat to discuss the date and time of the party, plus options for food, decorations and entertainment. Grants cannot be used for alcohol or fireworks.

After consulting with neighbours about hosting a street party, one person can make an application on behalf of the street at: Apply for a Coronation Street Party

Councillor Amanda Chadderton, Leader of Oldham Council, said: “The Coronation is set to be a fantastic weekend of celebration across the country – and here in Oldham we want to make sure our residents can come together to mark such a momentous and memorable occasion.

“During the Platinum Jubilee celebrations last year, I was delighted to see the community spirit thriving in neighbourhoods across the borough, with people from all ages celebrating together. I hope that we can on another fantastic show for the Coronation.

“Therefore, we will be helping people who want to hold street parties in their communities by making grants available to help with the cost of decorations and food, and proactively supporting road closures to provide safe streets for the parties to take place.”

Town Centre plans are also in motion to ensure Oldhamers have a weekend of fun, with activities for all the family, including a town centre festival with a big screen to watch the Coronation live from London, and support for local community street parties across the borough.

The Coronation takes place at Westminster Abbey on Saturday 6 May, followed by a live concert at Windsor Castle on Sunday 7 May – with acts still set to be announced. A Bank Holiday will then be held on Monday 8 May, when people will be encouraged to volunteer as part of the national “Big Help Out.”

Cllr Chadderton added: “We’re hosting a special festival in Oldham Town Centre on Saturday 6 May; where people will be able to watch the Coronation on a big screen, watch and listen to the live entertainment as a range of local performers have been invited to perform on a stage outside the Old Town Hall.”

If you are going to hold a street party, even without applying for a grant, it’s important to comply with the national guidance on organising a street party for the Coronation is available online: Your guide to organising a street party

Meanwhile, the Coronation Big Lunch website is also full of good ideas for making parties go with a swing – more information is online Coronation Big Lunch website

A National Day of Volunteering will also be taking place on the bank holiday Monday, 8 May. More details are available on the Big Help Out website

Grants cannot be used for alcohol or fireworks, and please check out the terms and conditions at: https://www.oldham.gov.uk/coronation-party-application-terms

The application deadline for Coronation Street Party Grants will close is 11 April 2023 or when the 100 grants have all been assigned, whichever comes first.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

