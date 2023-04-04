Apply now for Saddleworth Community Hydro Sustainability Fund

DO you have dreams that are green? Does your organisation have ideas around renewables and energy saving that you’re trying to fund to help the planet and do your bit to combat climate change?

If so, Saddleworth Community Hydro, situated at Dove Stone Reservoir and the country’s first high head system at an existing dam, may be able to help through its Sustainability Fund.

The Hydro, which generates sufficient energy to power around 100 homes through its turbine, is inviting applications from local organisations with ideas around renewables, energy saving and other environmental projects.

Chair Alison Brittle said, “ Owing to the long term efficiency of the Hydro and the recent spike in energy prices, we are ready to make awards in Oldham and surrounding areas. As a Community Benefit Society our increased income means that we are now able to put back sizeable amounts into projects which deliver on our key aims around renewables and energy saving.”

In the past the Hydro has only had the capacity to make relatively small awards, but currently ,in addition, is able to look at applications in excess of £10K.

The fund is currently open for bids and for further information and the application form, please go to www.saddleworthhydro.co.uk.

