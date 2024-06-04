Approval recommended for Lydgate house plan

A CONTROVERSIAL plan to build a house on a piece of land in Lydgate looks likely to be approved at the fourth time of asking.

Simon Leigh once again lodged an application with Oldham Council to build a house at Stockport Road, and install a dropped kerb, after previous attempts were refused and turned down after an appeal to the Planning Inspectorate.

But this time, the authority’s planning committee is minded to approve it at its meeting on Wednesday, June 5.

That comes despite 35 letters of objection from residents, plus Saddleworth Parish Council saying it is against on the grounds that the proposed building will be totally out of character with the surrounding area in the green belt.

The land Mr Leigh wants to build on is not in the green belt but those opposing the proposal highlighted the site’s significance – the field is believed to be the site of the first women’s suffrage meeting on May 4, 1818.

One comment said: “It is also on a site of very significant historical importance for women’s suffrage, female emancipation, working class suffrage, radicalism and liberalism, and the land need to be preserved to celebrate these movements.

“We will not be beaten, we will preserve this land for our village, for women and for history.”

Another added: “Lydgate is a village with charm and neighbourliness and one narrow main road with ‘sleeping policeman’ to deter speeding

“Think of the traffic congestion if more houses are built despite our objections! Even the Secretary of State is alongside the villagers in pooh-poohing this plan.”

This two-storey structure, next to an existing property, will be ‘built out of contextual materials, and to a style which is respectful or contextual to the historic buildings in the Lydgate Conservation Area and to the two listed buildings near to the site.’

And documents backing this application state it will not adversely impact nearby listed buildings, St Anne’s Church and The White Hart.

They say: “The proposed development will have a negligible magnitude of change to the setting of the church as the work constitutes slight changes to setting that hardly affects it.

“As the proposed new dwellings will not affect significant views of the church, and as the church is set back within the churchyard, it is assessed that the proposed development will have a neutral impact.”

The Stockport Road land has been the centre of planning concerns for several years, with the original application to build three properties.

That was rejected by Oldham Council and then the Planning Inspectorate – then a bid to build one property was turned down last summer.

However, a recommendation has been made to this meeting to approve it, subject to conditions.

A report states: “It is considered that the sense of spaciousness is maintained between the proposed development and Lydgate Conservation Area and St Anne’s Church, therefore it is considered that the dwelling would not introduce an unacceptable impact upon the setting of the designated heritage assets.”

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

