Are you taking part in the world’s largest bird survey?

A GREATER appreciation of nature has been one of the few positive things to emerge from the coronavirus pandemic.

And as the country continues to face uncertain times, the importance of access to nature and wildlife can’t be underestimated.

So, the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds is urging people this month to play an active part in the world’s largest bird survey.

It doesn’t matter if you are an early bird or a night owl, just one hour is all that is required to participate in the RSPB’S Big Garden Birdwatch between January 29-31, 2021.

Count the birds that land in your garden, park, or on your balcony. Ignore birds that are still in flight.

To avoid double-counting, just record the highest number of each bird species you see at any one time – not a running total.

You can submit your results online at rspb.org.uk/birdwatch from January 29 until February 19, 2021.

If you would rather send results by post, you can download a submission form from www.rspb.org.uk/get-involved/activities/birdwatch/everything-you-need-to-know-about-big-garden-birdwatch/

Every count is important so, if you don’t see anything, still submit your result. Finding out which birds don’t visit your area is as important as understanding those which do!

Last year nearly half a million people counted almost eight million birds with the house sparrow the most recorded garden visitor ahead of the starling and blue tit.

• Last month our sister paper Tameside Correspondent posted a photograph on social media of a robin taken by Paul Cunniffe in Mossley.

The image enjoyed a reach of approximately 3.6million with more than 273,000 engagements and 17,000 plus shares – proof still that we can still be lifted by our garden visitors.

