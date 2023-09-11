Art exhibition part of Saddleworth Church’s heritage week

Images by Stuart Coleman

SADDLEWORTH St Chad Parish Church is hosting an art exhibition this week as part of this year’s Heritage Open Days.

Some of the artwork in the festival at the church above Uppermill will be for sale but there is also a silent auction of selected works, which closes on Saturday, September 16.

Organised by the Parish Centre Art Group, it’s a chance to unwrap the creativity of Saddleworth people past and present.

There was a preview event which was well attended and included live music, played by Mike Hanson, Martin Holbrook and Rebecca Wood. Guests also enjoyed viewing the Rushcart banners currently on display and remarked on the high standard of artwork.

The work of the finalists of the Saddleworth Young Artists competition, which were announced last Friday night, is also being exhibited.

There are plenty more highlights throughout the week – including a heritage talk and an art table for children on Wednesday, a Morris Men performance on Thursday at 6.30pm, the RSPB’s conservation stand and churchyard tour on Saturday, and a musical theatre performance from Act One on Sunday.

Also, keep an eye out for the church’s heritage bears which can be spotted going about their business.

The church will be open every day up to and including Sunday, September 17, between 10am and 4pm, with no booking required.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

