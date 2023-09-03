Artists to showcase work at Greenfield church

A SADDLEWORTH village church will once again be filled with colour and creativity for an entire weekend.

That’s because Friezland Parish Church will be holding its annual Art Exhibition.

It’s an opportunity for professional and amateur artists to showcase their creations at the church on Church Road in Greenfield.

There will be a Preview Evening on Friday, September 8, from 7.30pm with tickets £5.

The exhibition will be showing on Saturday, September 9, from 10am to 4pm and Sunday, September 10, from midday to 4pm.

For more information, contact Duncan Ross by emailing ross328@btinternet.com or calling 07753 510 178.

