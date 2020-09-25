Arts ache: Millgate doors closed for immediate future

DELPH’S thriving Millgate Arts Centre may not fully re-open as an entertainment hub for another 12 months.

That’s the message from chairman Ian Shepherd in his report for the company’s annual general meeting.

The theatre hosts Saddleworth Players, Saddleworth Live, Saddleworth Musical Society and Saddleworth Film Society, but has been closed for six months with all events cancelled on March 16.

A new Players’ season was due to open this month but members have been told all productions are on hold for the foreseeable future.

“At the time of writing it seems highly likely that the 2020/21 season simply will not happen” said Mr Shepherd.

“The best we can hope for is a reopening in September 2021 for the 2021/22 season.

“However, I feel I should give a special shout out to the cast and crew of Deathtrap, who were in an advanced stage of rehearsals when we were forced to close.

“We do hope to re-stage this show at some point in the future.

“From next month onwards we also hope to introduce socially distanced committee meetings in the auditorium to try and restore some normality.”

Despite lockdown and the lack of revenue generated by ticket and bar sales Mr Shepherd added: “We were able to successfully apply for emergency funding under the government’s hospitality and leisure grant scheme to help us through Covid-19.

“However, this falls well short of expected income for normal business.

“We have received some concessions from the council in respect of business rates and claimed from HMRC for paid staff under the furlough scheme.

“The auditorium refurbishment carried out in Summer 2019 was well received by audience members.

“But due to the ongoing health emergency and closure of Millgate Arts Centre we have scaled back our plans for the bar and foyer, which were due to take place during the 2020 summer shut down.

“A smaller scale project will go ahead in the foyer. With the uncertainties of the pandemic and its severe effect on our revenue, we cannot commit to major spending. The building is currently shut down. “As always, we rely heavily on a core of people on the management committee for a huge variety of roles.

“I would like to thank the committee for their continued support and hard work, especially this last year which has proved incredibly challenging.”

In his report, Chair of Directors, John Tanner said: “The effect that Covid-19 has had on the entire Performing Arts Industry has been devastating.

“Without a clear view as to how we will be able to accommodate ‘live’ audiences in the future, any kind of return to normality will be difficult to predict.

“That being said, we must still look forward with optimism to our own future as a Society and when we do reopen our doors to audiences, we will be able to put all our ambitious plans back on track.

“I would like to thank everyone concerned in all areas of the production and management for their understanding.”

