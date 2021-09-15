Arts Centre put measures in place to protect against virus

MILLGATE Arts Centre and Saddleworth Players take the well-being of its audiences, cast and crew very seriously.

Once re-opened the aim is to stay open. If one of the cast or crew catches Covid-19 in the run, they would have to cancel a show.

To protect audiences and performers, a Covid risk analysis has taken place following the latest government scientific advice.

Measures put in place include:

• Regular testing for cast and crew, confirming their Covid status.

• Invested in improved ventilation in auditorium, bar and changing rooms

• Deep cleaning of the entire building before reopening to the public

• A programme of cleaning between all performances, particularly in toilets, bar and auditorium seats

• Provision of hand sanitiser stations

• Invested in contactless payment

• Retrained our front of house team.

Theatre goers are asked to play their parts too by confirming their Covid status, checking they don’t have Covid symptoms. A full ticket refund will be given if you cannot attend due to Covid.

Arrive in plenty of time. The theatre will be open 60 minutes before the show starts and bring a face covering if required

When in the theatre be aware of other people around you, face masks are not mandatory in public places but feel free to wear masks in the theatre, pre order drinks for the interval before the show, use the hand sanitisers that are in place, contactless payment where possible. There will be two exits in use.

Over the last couple of months, advice has focused more on the importance of ventilation for reducing air-borne transmission.

To address this, the Players have invested significantly to upgrade the auditorium heating so more fresh air is taken into the system; modified windows in the bar to allow a greater airflow and installed an air extract system in the Green Room for the benefit of performers.

Over the last few months, the theatre has been redecorated and deep cleaned and the venue is cleaned after each show.

For full details, visit millgateartscentre.co.uk/home/covid-secure

