Aspect IT: Does your small business need a computer network?

By Peter Dorotiak, Director

MODERN day businesses rely heavily on IT and technology plays a key role for many organisations, regardless of their size.

If your small business uses multiple computers, laptops, printers, or tablets then you should consider implementing a computer network in your office.

What is a computer network?

A computer network can be defined as two or more computers that are connected to communicate and share data and resources. This can be wirelessly and/or through wired cables.

Why does my small business need a computer network?

There are many reasons why a small business should implement a computer network but arguably the number one reason is to improve efficiency. Also, if you have invested money in IT equipment, you want to get the best return from it.



Here are our top five benefits:

1. Sharing Data: Company data can be stored centrally to allow staff to share files and a backup solution can be implemented.

2. Sharing Equipment: Printers, scanners, and an internet connection can be shared.

3. Remote Access: A computer network can facilitate remote access for your employees.

4. Collaborative Working: Software can be installed on multiple computers and communicate through your network.

5. Protection: Security can be improved by managing how your devices communicate with the internet.

Maintaining your computer network

If you have invested time and money installing a computer network, you need to ensure it is managed correctly and can grow with your company. Many small businesses do not have the time or resources to manage their IT network, so it is normally outsourced to a trusted IT supplier.

Get in touch

If your small business is considering installing a computer network or would like help with an existing one, then we can help.

Aspect IT are your local and trusted IT Service provider and have been supporting small businesses throughout Greater Manchester since 2003. To find out how we can help you, call us on 0161 241 9050 or visit our website www.aspectit.co.uk

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

