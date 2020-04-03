Aspect IT: Keep in touch with video meeting apps

Advertorial by Peter Dorotiak, Director

THE covid-19 lockdown doesn’t seem to be ending anytime soon and many businesses are now either working from home or providing their services virtually.

In last month’s article we provided tips on how to work at home effectively. If you missed it, it is available on the Saddleworth Independent’s website: https://tinyurl.com/v6woaad

This month we highlight video meeting apps.

Video meeting apps are currently very popular and can be used for a variety of purposes including meetings, webinars, trainings sessions and much more.

Many companies have used these apps to not only hold meetings with their staff but to also take their services online, including dancing sessions and fitness classes.

Most of the available apps have free plans but these have limitations on the number of people joining the meeting and how long you can run your session for.

Also, several of the apps have recently appeared in the media for all the wrong reasons with many online sessions being hijacked. Always ensure you stay safe online.

Zoom: Zoom is a very popular app and very much on-trend. It is easy to use and has many great features including whiteboards and meeting recording. Cisco WebEx: Created by the tech giants, Cisco WebEx is an excellent platform for video conferencing. It can handle meetings for large enterprises and enables a mix of communication methods including video and voice calling simultaneously. Google Hangouts Meet: Part of the G Suite platform, Hangouts Meet is aimed directly at businesses and would be the first choice for companies using G Suite. A stable platform.

For those who are looking to keep in touch with family and friends, Houseparty is arguably the most popular video chat app. It is free to use and can be described as a cross between WhatsApp and Snapchat.

