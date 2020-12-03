ASPECT IT: Three essential IT services your small business needs

By Peter Dorotiak, Director

THE Covid-19 pandemic is continuing to make a big impact on small businesses throughout the UK and Brexit in 2021 will undoubtedly bring about even more uncertain times.

What 2020 has taught us is that technology can play a vital role for small businesses and it can be the foundation of many business operations.

But which IT services will help your company? Here are our top three IT services we recommend for small businesses:

1. IT Support: Many small business owners do not have the skills to manage their IT or have the finances to employ an IT technician. These are just two of the numerous reasons why outsourced IT support is so popular and is one of today’s most outsourced roles.

A professional IT company will ensure your business technology is reliable and running smoothly. If a problem should occur, there will be someone in their team to help, leaving you to concentrate on running your business.

2. Online Backups: Backing up your data is a necessity, but many business owners still do not have a suitable solution in place. Using an online service to back up your data will make it an automatic and simple process, saving you time and giving you peace of mind. And if the worse should happen, your data can easily be restored.

3. Voice over IP (VoIP): VoIP technology is a popular choice for small businesses. VoIP not only lowers phone line costs but also enables remote workers to stay connected, wherever they are. This has been the must-have service for 2020.

We can help your company: We are a local and professional IT support and services company that has been established since 2003. We work with all sizes of organisations, including small businesses.

For more information, give us a call on 0161 241 9050 or visit our website at www.aspectit.co.uk

