Assurances given over new Uppermill venue’s chimney

ANGER over a chimney that has been placed on top of a former Uppermill toilet block being converted into an eatery is misplaced, developers say.

Saddleworth Independent understands Oldham Council’s planning department is looking at the addition to what will be a ‘small’ restaurant owned by Diggle-based ice cream firm Grandpa Greene’s.

However, those behind the structure, situated in King George V Playing Fields, insist it will look nothing like it does now when it is finished.

For the roof will be a garden roof and what may look like it is sticking out like a sore thumb now will be blended in.

The conversion of the toilet bock, which had been closed since 2018, has already caused controversy in Uppermill.

And Oldham Council’s decision to approve an alcohol licence has not gone down well with those who feel it would only add to anti-social behaviour problems in the village.

Resident Frances Heywood said in an objection to the application: “The cumulative impact of the number of alcohol licences in Uppermill is having a negative effect on residents and visitors.

“The disorder that this has caused is impacting on my sense of safety.

“Uppermill is already saturated with licenced premises and is at the very tipping point such businesses, this application only adds to this problem.”

New borough councillor Helen Bishop added: “There is a distinct safeguarding issue around adults drinking alcohol within a children’s play area. The chances of these interests clashing are high, and alcohol consumption will only fuel any altercations or interactions that might occur.

In a letter from Cllr Max Woodvine, it stated: “We object to this in strong terms.

“The park is for recreation, for use by people of all ages and families. The drinking culture in Uppermill is increasing but should be contained on the High Street and not be allowed to extend into the park and playing fields.

“Ice cream is one thing, alcohol is quite another.”

However, Rick Scholes, of the firm, insisted to the licensing panel: “Alcohol will only be served to diners in the restaurant.

“We will not serve drinks only. We will only serve alcohol with food. We serve alcohol – prosecco – as an option with our afternoon tea. This will be the majority of our alcohol sales.

“Our trained staff wouldn’t allow alcohol to be served to anyone who is already under the influence of alcohol for licensing reasons, but also because having drunk people on site goes against our business model as a family friendly ice cream parlour and café.

“If we were unable to offer a glass of wine or a bottle of beer with lunch it would significantly impact our business as many diners would choose to visit alternative local cafés.

“Our target market is families and this will never change – this doesn’t change the demand for mum and dad to enjoy a beer and some lunch whilst the children enjoy an ice cream/dessert.”

Under the approved terms of the licence, Grandpa Greene’s will serve alcohol from 11am to 7pm, Monday to Sunday at the new venue.

