Auction deadline looms to help raise funds for Delph church

A FINAL collection of local ‘treasure’ in support of St Thomas’ Church fundraiser takes place on Sunday, January 17.

Around £60,000 is needed to meet an overspend bill for the Delph church’s extensive re-building project.

Hundreds of artefacts and heirlooms have already been donated for an auction next month.

It will be presided over by Caroline Hawley, best known as one of the antiques experts on television shows, Bargain Hunt and Flog It!

Anyone with potential items for the auction should take them to St Thomas’ between 2-4pm.

The auction, taking place online, is on Saturday, February 20. People can visit the auction by booking in through https://hawleys.info/auctions/2021-02-20/

Share this story: Tweet





Print

