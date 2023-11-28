Austerlands bus shelter restored after demolition mystery

A HISTORIC Saddleworth bus shelter that was destroyed in mysterious circumstances has been repaired.

People living in Austerlands were horrified at seeing the structure on Oldham Road in bits on Tuesday, October 3.

But after Saddleworth Parish Council, which is responsible for it, arranged for it to be repaired, it looks like nothing ever happened after work was completed.

However, no-one still has the answer as to how it ended up in that state, with its roof lifted off and a red safety barrier put around it.

The closest anyone has got was its former parish council chairman, Rob Knotts.

According to him, the authority was notified of the damage and staff took further action to bring loose stone down to make it safe for pedestrians.

Yet no-one still has a reason as to how it was damaged in the first place – even the authorities are none the wiser.

Oldham Council told Saddleworth Independent it believes the shelter is a matter for Transport for Greater Manchester.

But the best TfGM could offer was: “We believe the shelter is the responsibility of the Parish Council.”

