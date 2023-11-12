Austerlands remembers its fallen on Remembrance Sunday

THERE was a large turnout at Saddleworth’s oldest Great War Memorial in Austerlands on Remembrance Day despite the wet and windy weather.

Proceedings were conducted by Roger Fielding with prayers by the Reverend Christine Steel of St John the Baptist Church, Hey.

The Last Post was sounded by locally-raised Vicky Prescott and Susan Smith read extracts from the tribute poem ‘The Lads of Austerlands and Scouthead’ written by Ammon Wrigley in 1918, when he lived in the village.

Further research by Mrs Smith ensured the names and regiments of the men who fought and fell in the Great War were published in the Order of Service, together with a brief history of the monuments unveiling on 7 August 1920.

There was also the customary silence, The Reveille, the reading of Robert Laurence Binyon’s poem For the Fallen, and replying with the words ‘We will remember them’.

Residents were privileged to see The Greater Manchester Lieutenancy Wreath presented and laid on the memorial, which is at the junction of Heywood Lane and Huddersfield Road.

They were also proud to receive a wreath from the Mayor of Oldham which was placed by Cllr Pam Byrne in her capacity as the Ward councillor for the area.

Wreaths were also placed by Stuart Cook, the Mayor of Austerlands; Parish Cllr Michael Powell, on behalf of Saddleworth Parish Council; and Rob Knotts, chairman of the Scouthead and Austerlands Community Group.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

