Autumn looms: Saddleworth weekend weather forecast

STORM Ellen then Storm Francis and we are still in a summer month! The most recent storm brought some damage to trees, although it wasn’t as windy as it could have been. The main feature of Francis was the rain. Locally, over 2 inches of rainfall was recorded with 45mm at Chadderton HQ.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy after any morning brightness fades. Showery rain already affecting the west will move slowly and erratically east. Max 17°C

Friday: Again cloudy with showers then more general rain arrives from the north-east with the wind picking up and becoming gusty. Turning cooler overnight. Max 16°C

Weekend: Fresh but bright with cold nights.

Saturday: Windy and noticeable as the air feeds in from the chilly north-east. Any showers fading to a day of sunny spells. Winds falling light overnight and turning cold. Rurally close to a ground-frost (4°C). Max 15°C

Sunday: Fresh to begin the day then decent enough. Sunny spells with light winds and clouding over later in the day. Another cold night. Max 16°C

More details on the Bank Holiday Monday later this week.

Outlook: Remaining below average temperatures with days alternating from sunny spells to spells of showers. Odd windy day too.

