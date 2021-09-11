Awaken a healthier lifestyle with new wellness festival

THE first ‘Awaken Festival’ in Saddleworth hopes to encourage people to look after their mental and physical wellbeing and adopt a healthier lifestyle.

The ‘feel good’ festival takes place on Saturday, September 18 at Slackfield Farm in Delph and brings together different local teachers and providers of fitness and wellness experiences.

It has been organised by Emma, from Luna Moona Yoga in Dobcross, Hannah, who runs Health Honey in Greenfield, and Kelly, who runs Wild Heart Yoga.

Hannah said: “It’s a festival that has never been done before in the area. We want to encourage people to take care of themselves and inspire them to lead a healthy lifestyle.

“It’s a chance to try different types of exercise and discover local businesses. There will also be variety of stalls.”

The site will include three experience zones. The main area will offer yoga and fitness taster classes from a range of teachers, each lasting 30 minutes.

The quiet zone will host meditation, sound and gentle movement and the final zone will have a Temple Spa facial session, drumming and a live podcast recording on menopause and sound healing.

There will be food and refreshments on sale as well as stalls selling handmade, fair trade, ethical and bespoke products.

Full day tickets (10am-6.30pm) cost £49 and half day tickets (10am-2pm) cost £35. Please book in advance online: https://tinyurl.com/29sr6yxk or call in at Health Honey in Greenfield.

Please note that the Festival site is uneven and left unmaintained in some areas so it is not suitable for children under the age of 14 or those who struggle with mobility.

