Award-winning bakery has new Saddleworth home

AN AWARD-WINNING bakery run by a couple with decades of experience has moved across Saddleworth into a new home.

Tunnel End Pie Company had been based in a kitchen at Saddleworth Cookery School, at Warth Mill in Diggle, since the second lockdown in 2021.

It’s run by husband and wife Mark and Gillian Bradley.

The business has now relocated to Uppermill, based in the outdoor area at the rear of the Old Library building.

The premises on High Street used to be the Hidden Garden cafe, which closed down in July.

Mark has more than 45 years of experience as a baker and previously owned an award-winning bakery in Tameside.

They took over The Old Library Garden Cafe in Uppermill in 2020 but soon their doors were closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

While the cafe was closed, Mark decided to turn his hand back to baking pies for delivery and, after being in demand, they decided to do it full time from September 2021.

The business quickly received local recognition as they stocked a number of retailers in Oldham with their pies.

Last year, the couple won two silver awards for their cheese and onion pie and their pork and hot scotch bonnet chutney pie at the British Pie Awards 2022 in Melton Mowbray

The new kiosk in Uppermill is open Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 10am to 2pm, and Saturdays from 9am to 1pm.

For more information about the business, visit https://tunnelendpies.co.uk

