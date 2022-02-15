Award-winning gardener to share memories and expertise

A BBC Gardeners World presenter will be sharing his memories and expertise at a talk in Meltham in March.

Adam Frost will be guest speaker at the Willow Garden Club to talk about his career as a landscape designer.

He believes there is inspiration all around us – in nature, architecture, art, people and food – if we just take the time to stop and look around. He draws on memories, special places and people who have been influential to the way he designs.

He credits his love of horticulture to his earliest childhood memories, working with Geoff Hamilton at Barnsdale Gardens, and then going solo in 1996 and designing multiple award-winning show gardens.

He is now a regular presenter on BBC Gardeners World and enjoys passing on his knowledge and travelling all over the world.

He has written a book entitled ‘Real Gardens’ about the memories and ideas behind his Chelsea gold medal winning designs.

Adam lives with his wife Sulina in a picturesque Lincolnshire village, with their four children, one horse, two ponies, two spaniels, one black Labrador and an ancient cat! His three-acre garden is a work in progress.

From a lifetime in the garden, Adam’s talks are always full of amusing stories, as well as horticultural advice and inspiration.

He will be attending the Willow Garden Club meeting at the Meltham Sports & Community Centre, Mean Lane, Meltham, HD9 5DT on Tuesday, March 1 (7.30pm start – doors open at 7pm).

Tickets cost £17.50 each (in advance only) and are available from mary@willowgardenclub.uk or by phoning Mary Harrison on 07912 513236.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

