Award-winning Oldham law firm expands into Rochdale

A LEADING law firm in Oldham has taken over another established business of solicitors as part of its plans to expand into new areas.

Award-winning Pearson Solicitors and Financial Advisers provides both legal and financial expertise to private and commercial clients.

It has recently acquired Sarah Dixon & Co Solicitors, in a bid to develop the services it offers into the Milnrow and wider Rochdale area.

The move will bring conveyancing, personal injury, medical negligence and employment law, as well as legal services for business, and financial services to the area.

It will also see the expansion and strengthening of the existing Family Law and Private Client practice on offer at Sarah Dixon, whose staff members are being retained.

Based across Saddleworth and North Manchester, Pearson – which is listed as a ‘Leading Law Firm’ in The Legal 500 UK Solicitors 2024 rankings – now has five offices and over 80 staff.

“Taking over this established Milnrow firm is an honour, and we hope to continue the personal service and excellent client care Sarah has developed for her clients,” said Pearson Director, Joanne Ormston.

“Culturally it is a perfect fit for Pearson as we like to think we place the same emphasis on client satisfaction and will build on the solid foundations Sarah has built, whilst at the same time bringing other legal services into the area.

“This is a significant move for Pearson and one which reflects our ambitious growth plans for 2024 and beyond.”

The move has been welcomed by Sarah, who will continue to work alongside the Pearson teams, some of whom will be based in Milnrow.

“I have given this a great deal of thought as the business has been built up by me for many years and is personal to me,” she said.

“Pearson is a well-respected firm with generations of clients and traditions, but at the same time ready to take the business forward, and finding a firm with the same ethos as myself was a vital factor.

“I am pleased Pearson has taken on board my staff and is bringing a professional full-service law firm to the area. It’s a great fit and I am sure we have an exciting year ahead of us.”

Sarah Dixon and Co will now form part of the Pearson Solicitors and Financial Advisers firm led by Director Joanne Ormston, and other directors Christopher Burke and Richard Eastwood.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

