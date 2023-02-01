Award-winning Reed Quintet to perform in Saddleworth

Saddleworth Concert Society returns to Delph’s Millgate Arts Centre for 2023

Award-winning quintet Northern Reeds, the first of its kind in the UK, will be performing on Wednesday, February 8.

The Concerts Society is famed for showcasing musicians early in their careers before they become sought after performers.

Northern Reeds are recipients of of the Royal Northern College of Music (RNCM) Fewkes Chamber Prize 2022, the June Emerson Wind Music Launchpad Prize 2022 and recently became the first UK group to be admitted into Calefax’s International Reed Quintet Network.

The group have performed in venues all over the North-West including Hallé St Peters, Ambleside Parish Centre and Emmanuel Church in Didsbury.

In 2020, the group worked alongside Calefax judging their Calefax Composers Competition.

In addition, they have commissioned new works for reed quintet by RNCM composers and in 2021 they premiered works by Kev Wong, Dominic Wills and Ruiyao Li.

TICKETS ARE AVAILABLE NOW FROM: https://millgateartscentre.co.uk/events/northern-reed-winds-quintet/

