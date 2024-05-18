Awards success for Royal British Legion branch

A LOCAL branch of the Royal British Legion is celebrating after achieving a trio of awards recently.

It was a proud moment for the committee of the Lees and District branch of the charity which supports members and veterans of the British Armed Forces and their families.

The team claimed top spot in the Poppy Appeal Award – which is awarded to the branch that raised the most money for the Poppy Appeal around Remembrance commemorations in 2023.

Vice Chair Ian Holland-Boulton, Secretary Sarah Shilton and committee member Paul Shilton were at the International Convention Centre in Newport, South Wales, to pick up the award.

Members of the committee, volunteers and cadets all contributed to raising over £23,000 during the three-week period of the appeal.

They also collected an award as a runner-up in the Jellicoe Cup – for outstanding community contribution.

It followed their success in January when they scooped the Beacon branch status gold award – in recognition of achieving compliance in community standards and continuing to excel in its community duties.

The branch’s next event is a remembrance ceremony at the cenotaph in Lees to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day – the landings in Normandy, France – on June 6, followed by D-Day celebrations two days later at the branch’s HQ on Princess Street.

Mr Holland-Boulton said: “I would like to thank all the people who have supported us and helped us achieve these awards and hope they will carry on supporting a good cause.”

