Back to School – Uppermill demolition on hold for ‘heritage appraisal’

DEMOLITION of the old Saddleworth School in Uppermill is scheduled to start in the New Year.

But one part of the 11-acre site dating back more than 100 years could be retained as part of any future re-development.

No formal decision has been made on what happens next to the Oldham Council owned land with calls for it to be used for a new health centre.

Most predictions, however, are for a massive housing development.

However, Saddleworth South councillor Max Woodvine hopes future plans will include the preservation of a building which has stood on the site since 1911.

It has no formal heritage status and demolition work is due to begin in January 2023.

But Cllr Woodvine said: “This School is a social, historical, and architectural asset. This building was built by the West Riding County Council in 1911 and could be repurposed as part of the development.”

A Prior Notification for Demolition for all the buildings on the former school site was issued in May.

The Council says this is to address health and safety risks associated with the poor condition of the building, associated level of risk in terms of leaving the empty building unattended and to minimise holding costs.

However, OMBC’s new Director of Economy, Paul Clifford, has confirmed a heritage appraisal of the school building will be undertaken to “better understand any associated historic value and how the current condition of the building affects that value.”

Mr Clifford states the Council aim to be “transparent” and to go through the a diligent process to understand its value better before pursuing any demolition.”

Saddleworth School on High Street closed its doors to pupils in February with students and staff relocating to the new school in Diggle.

