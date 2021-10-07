‘Bake a difference’ this November for people with cancer in Oldham

CANCER charity Maggie’s Oldham is encouraging people to get together around their kitchen table and fundraise on Friday, November 5 (or a date that works for them) for Maggie’s Kitchen Table Day.

The charity is encouraging people to come together for tea and cake, share a meal or have a games night – anything at all as long as it is round a table and raising funds to help people living with cancer.

Trish Morgan, Centre Head at Maggie’s Oldham, said: “I can’t wait to see the wonderful events that people come up with to help make Maggie’s Kitchen Table Day 2021 a success.

“It has been a difficult 18 months for everyone and while we must still think about current guidelines, it is possible to find ways of coming together safely, having fun and raising funds to help people.”

Hundreds of Kitchen Table Days will be held nationwide with people everywhere helping to raise money for family and friends living with cancer.

Lynn Tissington, a Maggie’s volunteer, said: “I am delighted to take part in Maggie’s Kitchen Table Day which will raise vital funds for the incredibly important work that Maggie’s Oldham does supporting people living with cancer.

“I’ll be baking my lemon drizzle tray bakes which have become a big hit with visitors to the centre!”

The kitchen table is often the first stop for new visitors to Maggie’s Oldham. Here they can relax with a cup of tea, perhaps join in the conversation, and meet a member of Maggie’s professional staff.

For all centre visitors, Maggie’s kitchen table is a place where they can talk to people who really understand what it means to be living with cancer.

Every Maggie’s follows the ideas about cancer care originally laid out by Maggie Keswick Jencks, who lived with advanced cancer for two years and was determined to not “lose the joy of living in the fear of dying”.

She believed people needed information, stress-reducing strategies, psychological support and the opportunity to meet other people in similar circumstances in a relaxed and beautiful setting.

All Maggie’s are individually designed by leading architects to feel like a home and all have a big kitchen table at their heart.

Host your kitchen table event – while following government guidelines – on Friday, November 5 to raise money for people with cancer. Register now for your free pack, t-shirt and bunting at: maggies.org/kitchentableday

Share photos of your event on social media using the hashtag #kitchentableday

Built in the grounds of the Royal Oldham Hospital, Maggie’s Oldham is a warm and welcoming place, with qualified professionals on hand to offer an evidence-based core programme of support that has been shown to improve physical and emotional wellbeing.

Maggie’s Oldham relies on voluntary donations to develop its unique, high-quality programme of support. The charity’s aim is to make the biggest difference possible to people living with cancer and their family and friends.

To find out more visit the Centre at The Sir Norman Stoller Building, The Royal Oldham Hospital, Rochdale Road, OL1 2JH or get in touch on 0161 989 0550 or go online: www.maggies.org/oldham

