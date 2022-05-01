Band of hope – Uppermill home coming for brass players

UPPERMILL Band is performing a homecoming concert at Uppermill Conservative Club on Sunday, May 8 – their first in the village since Spring 2020.

While the prize-winning band has played a number of times during the Covid-19 pandemic, this month’s appearance, starting at the High Street venue at 2pm, will be its first full performance.

And while that is good news for brass band fans, it’s also better news for the banding community.

A recent report highlighted how the pandemic has affected the physical and or mental health of thousands of bands people across the country.

Jamie Cooper, appointed UB musical director last September, said: “Look at the banding press and you will see streams of adverts from bands all over the country looking for players in all positions.

“The pandemic has hit banding harder than people realise. Like others in the area, Uppermill Band has vacancies and need a few more regular players.

“As we return to rehearsal and concerts, our performance at the Conservative Club is not only chance for us to perform in our village but also for any brass players who have paused their playing to come and see what we are about as a band and consider returning to banding.”

The band’s return comes off the back of its pre-pandemic success including: Third Section National Champions of Great Britain (September 2019), Second Section North West Area Champions (February 2020) and National Finalists in September 2021.

It also performed briefly and within the legal guidelines on both the Covid restricted Whit Friday mornings, playing ‘Hail Smiling Morn’ to maintain years of tradition.

Recently, it joined with other Saddleworth bands in the successful Massed Brass concert at Uppermill Civic Hall.

The band has a busy programme of events over the summer. And brass players interested in finding out more can do so by calling Jamie on 07830 128167, emailing uppermillbrassband@gmail.com or come along and chat to any band member on May 8.

