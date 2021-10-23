Bar area dedicated to Dobcross Stalwart

A STALWART steward who has dedicated nearly four decades to Dobcross Band and Social Club has had the recently refurbished bar area named in his honour.

John Holden, 65, first took on the position at the popular village club in 1984 and since then has cast an expert eye over the running and general housekeeping of the bar and facilities.



Now, alongside a much-needed makeover the bar area has also been renamed in John’s honour and a new sign above reads ‘Welcome to The John Holden Lounge’.

Pictured: John by the new sign.

