Beacon burns in Uppermill to mark Queen’s Jubilee

A BEACON in Uppermill was one of about 3,000 lit across the UK and the Commonwealth to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Uppermill Conservative Club was packed to bursting for the special event on Thursday, June 2.

Greenfield Band opened the proceedings by playing the National Anthem before Saddleworth Parish Council Chair, Cllr Pam Byrne, performed the proclamation for the Platinum Jubilee.

Bugler John Whittle sounded the fanfare ‘Majesty’ for the lighting of the beacon performed by Cllrs Luke Lancaster and Max Woodvine.

The Reverend Monsignor Bernard Bickers led prayers, administered a blessing and blessed the beacon, before the short ceremony closed with the playing of patriotic anthems.

Oldham Borough and Saddleworth Parish councillors Max Woodvine and Luke Lancaster organised the ceremony and provided funding along with Cllr Byrne, Cllr Graham Sheldon and former councillor Jamie Curley.

Cllr Pam Byrne reads the declaration Bugler John Whittle Cllr Max Woodvine lights the beacon

They said: “The Queen has lit up our lives for 70 years through her dedicated service and commitment.

“We would like to light up Saddleworth in her honour and we are proud to be part of this momentous celebration.

“It is only appropriate this unique milestone in history is marked with beacons and music.”

The principal beacon lighting took place in a special ceremony at Buckingham Palace, with the Queen herself lighting up the Canopy ’Tree of Trees’ sculpture and projections on the front of the Royal residence.

