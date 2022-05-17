Beacon to be lit in Uppermill as part of Jubilee celebrations

A BEACON will be lit in Uppermill next month as part of Saddleworth’s celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II.

The Beacon, at Uppermill Conservative Club, will be one of 2,022 lit across the United Kingdom forming part of the official programme announced by Buckingham Palace for the Jubilee weekend.

In addition, beacons will be lit in all Commonwealth capitals with the principal beacon lighting to take place in a special ceremony at Buckingham Palace.

This will take the form of a lighting installation with The Queen’s Green Canopy ’Tree of Trees’ sculpture and projections onto the front of the Royal residence.

Oldham Borough and Saddleworth Parish councillors, Max Woodvine and Luke Lancaster, have organised the High Street ceremony.

“The Queen has lit up our lives for 70 years through her dedicated service and commitment,” they said.

“We would like to light up Saddleworth in her honour and we are proud to be part of this momentous celebration. It is only appropriate this unique milestone in history is marked with beacons and music.”

The ceremony will start at 9pm on Thursday, June 2 beginning with the National Anthem played by Greenfield Band.

At 9.10pm, Parish Council Chair, Cllr Pam Byrne, performs the proclamation for the Platinum Jubilee.

At 9.15pm, a bugler will sound the fanfare ‘Majesty’ for the lighting of the beacon performed by Cllrs Lancaster and Woodvine.

At 9.20pm, The Reverend Monsignor Bernard Bickers will take prayers, administer a blessing and bless the beacon.

At 9.25pm, Greenfield Band will perform a selection of patriotic anthems during a short concert with attendees invited to toast her Majesty to conclude proceedings.

Funding for the event has come from councillors Pam Byrne, (former councillor) Jamie Curley, Luke Lancaster, Graham Sheldon and Max Woodvine.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

